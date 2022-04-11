Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.45

As on April 08, 2022, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.60% to $13.44. During the day, the stock rose to $13.57 and sunk to $12.95 before settling in for the price of $13.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLGY posted a 52-week range of $13.07-$21.03.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 191.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9665 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.00, operating margin was +8.36 and Pretax Margin of +5.45.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Pres./CEO, Realogy Title Group sold 22,000 shares at the rate of 18.12, making the entire transaction reach 398,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,139. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s EVP, General Counsel and Sec. sold 25,000 for 18.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 463,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,523 in total.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 17.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 191.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.69, and its Beta score is 2.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.91.

In the same vein, RLGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Realogy Holdings Corp., RLGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.64 million was better the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.82% that was higher than 45.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.