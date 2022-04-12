Atotech Limited (ATC) 14-day ATR is 0.66: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 11, 2022, Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) started slowly as it slid -0.87% to $21.67. During the day, the stock rose to $21.96 and sunk to $21.66 before settling in for the price of $21.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATC posted a 52-week range of $20.85-$26.67.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 5.90% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.11.

Atotech Limited (ATC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Atotech Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.09%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership.

Atotech Limited (ATC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year.

Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atotech Limited (ATC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.26.

In the same vein, ATC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atotech Limited (ATC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atotech Limited, ATC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.64 million was better the volume of 1.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Atotech Limited (ATC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.39% that was higher than 25.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.