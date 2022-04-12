REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) volume hits 0.47 million: A New Opening for Investors

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) started the day on April 11, 2022, with a price increase of 1.02% at $1.98. During the day, the stock rose to $2.00 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REE posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$11.66.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $328.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $236.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $649.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 161 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -16483.33, operating margin was -8591600.00 and Pretax Margin of -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 60,963 shares at the rate of 5.66, making the entire transaction reach 345,051 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,653,250. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Member of Sponsor bought 123,908 for 5.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 739,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,908 in total.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11204.41.

In the same vein, REE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.63% that was lower than 90.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.