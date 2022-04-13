Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $758.86K

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) started the day on April 12, 2022, with a price increase of 0.55% at $18.39. During the day, the stock rose to $18.87 and sunk to $18.31 before settling in for the price of $18.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCT posted a 52-week range of $17.55-$50.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1653 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 146,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,501. The stock had 4.90 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.91, operating margin was -5.79 and Pretax Margin of -5.77.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 72.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 23.50, making the entire transaction reach 587,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 548,184. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for 24.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 607,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 160,137 in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2021, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.50 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.89.

In the same vein, DCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.81% that was higher than 55.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.