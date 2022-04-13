Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) return on Assets touches 14.94: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on April 12, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.55% to $21.71. During the day, the stock rose to $22.00 and sunk to $21.25 before settling in for the price of $21.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $10.33-$24.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 32.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $897.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 990 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.35, operating margin was +35.63 and Pretax Margin of +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Operations Officer sold 10,500 shares at the rate of 21.55, making the entire transaction reach 226,223 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,242. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for 21.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,592. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,792 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.62 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.08, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.13.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was better the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.37% that was lower than 48.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.