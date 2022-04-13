Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) open the trading on April 12, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.47% to $7.24. During the day, the stock rose to $7.62 and sunk to $7.17 before settling in for the price of $7.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$14.28.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.85.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -221.70, operating margin was -431.97 and Pretax Margin of -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.39%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$2.88 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$2.41) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 356.05.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

[Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.04% that was higher than 78.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.