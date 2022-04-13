No matter how cynical the overall market is Ford Motor Company (F) performance over the last week is recorded -2.91%

As on April 12, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.52% to $15.36. During the day, the stock rose to $15.72 and sunk to $15.28 before settling in for the price of $15.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $11.14-$25.87.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 363.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.91.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 183000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.00, operating margin was +3.69 and Pretax Margin of +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 54.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Executive Chair and Chair bought 267,697 shares at the rate of 16.81, making the entire transaction reach 4,499,987 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,221,936. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 185,343 for 17.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,308,929. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,269,656 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 363.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 74.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.46, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.70.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 78.89 million was lower the volume of 101.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.51% that was lower than 52.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.