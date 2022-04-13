Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.01

As on April 12, 2022, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) started slowly as it slid -0.15% to $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.455 and sunk to $0.40 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TANH posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$15.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6637, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.8926.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.66%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.00%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.83.

In the same vein, TANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.32.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.29 million was better the volume of 2.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.1000.

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.49% that was lower than 217.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.