No matter how cynical the overall market is Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) performance over the last week is recorded 0.16%

As on April 13, 2022, Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.03% to $32.26. During the day, the stock rose to $32.38 and sunk to $32.25 before settling in for the price of $32.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TVTY posted a 52-week range of $21.25-$32.89.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 380 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.83, operating margin was +30.50 and Pretax Margin of +27.79.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Director sold 36,810 shares at the rate of 27.09, making the entire transaction reach 997,183 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,199. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director bought 110,000 for 21.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,383,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 482,792 in total.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.17, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.23.

In the same vein, TVTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tivity Health Inc., TVTY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 0.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.11% that was lower than 28.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.