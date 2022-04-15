Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) average volume reaches $762.53K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 14, 2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) set off with pace as it heaved 0.19% to $68.45. During the day, the stock rose to $70.10 and sunk to $67.985 before settling in for the price of $68.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAWW posted a 52-week range of $62.13-$97.13.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.62.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4056 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.72, operating margin was +17.65 and Pretax Margin of +16.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s EVP, GC & Secty. sold 9,975 shares at the rate of 88.45, making the entire transaction reach 882,289 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,356. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 12, Company’s EVP & CMO sold 6,688 for 87.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 585,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,451 in total.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.32) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +12.24 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.70% and is forecasted to reach 13.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.26, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.45.

In the same vein, AAWW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.05, a figure that is expected to reach 3.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., AAWW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.66 million was inferior to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.17% While, its Average True Range was 3.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.83% that was higher than 37.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.