Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.90: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 14, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.00% to $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.37 and sunk to $2.1101 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$15.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -536.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $490.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.90.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.99, making the entire transaction reach 29,902 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,611. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s CEO, President sold 300,000 for 2.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 744,116. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,661,066 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -536.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN]. Its last 5-days volume of 75.34 million was inferior to the volume of 108.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.13% that was lower than 242.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.