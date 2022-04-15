Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) 14-day ATR is 0.57: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 14, 2022, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) started slowly as it slid -1.82% to $7.03. During the day, the stock rose to $7.225 and sunk to $6.87 before settling in for the price of $7.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NU posted a 52-week range of $5.55-$12.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.84.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.13%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.27.

In the same vein, NU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nu Holdings Ltd., NU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.48 million was lower the volume of 11.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.