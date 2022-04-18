Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) PE Ratio stood at $11.12: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 14, 2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.81% to $26.24. During the day, the stock rose to $26.51 and sunk to $25.91 before settling in for the price of $26.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $10.29-$26.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 192 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.04, operating margin was +55.88 and Pretax Margin of +52.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 21.72, making the entire transaction reach 162,900,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,528,823. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for 21.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,900,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,528,823 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 60.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.12, and its Beta score is 2.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.57.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was lower the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.78% that was lower than 46.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.