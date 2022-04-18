Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) average volume reaches $1.48M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 14, 2022, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.36% to $1.44. During the day, the stock rose to $1.5869 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOBQ posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$10.25.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 109.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5910, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2157.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.87, operating margin was -463.55 and Pretax Margin of -1307.62.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.30%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1307.62 while generating a return on equity of -1,203.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.10%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.63.

In the same vein, MOBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.85.

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million was inferior to the volume of 1.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.3437.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.09% that was lower than 171.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.