AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $852.95K

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) started the day on April 18, 2022, with a price increase of 0.16% at $141.74. During the day, the stock rose to $143.97 and sunk to $139.78 before settling in for the price of $141.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGCO posted a 52-week range of $108.56-$155.87.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 23300 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.52, operating margin was +9.10 and Pretax Margin of +8.48.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. AGCO Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 83.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 900 shares at the rate of 117.55, making the entire transaction reach 105,795 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,430. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for 131.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,295,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,365 in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.84) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 28.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGCO Corporation (AGCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.96, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 323.91.

In the same vein, AGCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.49% While, its Average True Range was 4.48.

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.73% that was lower than 39.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.