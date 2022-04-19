Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) EPS is poised to hit 0.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) flaunted slowness of -2.87% at $35.92, as the Stock market unbolted on April 18, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $36.92 and sunk to $35.18 before settling in for the price of $36.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $30.60-$93.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 69.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 258.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 280 employees. It has generated 1,119,925 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 196,014. The stock had 6.59 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.76, operating margin was +18.88 and Pretax Margin of +13.35.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Digital Turbine Inc. industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 76.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 31.66, making the entire transaction reach 474,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 416,044. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 36.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,640 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.39) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.50 while generating a return on equity of 49.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 258.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $78.26, and its Beta score is 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 94.86.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.66% that was lower than 83.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.