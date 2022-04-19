Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.00

As on April 18, 2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.21% to $50.77. During the day, the stock rose to $51.34 and sunk to $49.4178 before settling in for the price of $49.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCX posted a 52-week range of $29.92-$51.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 611.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.07, operating margin was +34.95 and Pretax Margin of +34.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Copper industry. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s VP Controller & Financial Rptg sold 170 shares at the rate of 49.97, making the entire transaction reach 8,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,700. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s President and CFO sold 80,000 for 44.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,521,664. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,607,288 in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +19.23 while generating a return on equity of 35.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 611.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.53, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.06.

In the same vein, FCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freeport-McMoRan Inc., FCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.87 million was lower the volume of 18.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.13% that was lower than 40.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.