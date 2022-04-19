Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 18, 2022, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) started slowly as it slid -0.92% to $5.36. During the day, the stock rose to $5.49 and sunk to $5.08 before settling in for the price of $5.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KIND posted a 52-week range of $4.86-$18.59.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.75.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 602 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.84, operating margin was -49.33 and Pretax Margin of -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.06.

In the same vein, KIND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was lower the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.65% that was lower than 86.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.