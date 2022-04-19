PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.96

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) open the trading on April 18, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.41% to $27.11. During the day, the stock rose to $27.59 and sunk to $26.72 before settling in for the price of $27.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRG posted a 52-week range of $25.33-$56.73.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2023 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.76, operating margin was +12.45 and Pretax Margin of +12.26.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 43.11, making the entire transaction reach 107,775 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,773. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for 42.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,257 in total.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.9) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.10 while generating a return on equity of 29.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.44, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.49.

In the same vein, PRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

[PROG Holdings Inc., PRG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.75% that was lower than 51.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.