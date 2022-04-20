Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) went up 4.29% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) started the day on April 19, 2022, with a price increase of 4.29% at $282.95. During the day, the stock rose to $283.29 and sunk to $272.69 before settling in for the price of $271.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PH posted a 52-week range of $266.94-$340.00.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 4.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $287.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $301.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 54640 workers. It has generated 262,585 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,956. The stock had 6.14 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.22, operating margin was +16.74 and Pretax Margin of +15.66.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s VP and Pres – Aerospace Group sold 545 shares at the rate of 281.23, making the entire transaction reach 153,268 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,596. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s VP, President – Eng Mat Grp. sold 2,240 for 313.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 703,293. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,197 in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.68) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.42, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.36.

In the same vein, PH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.85, a figure that is expected to reach 4.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13% While, its Average True Range was 8.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.98% that was higher than 28.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.