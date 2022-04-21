ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 20, 2022, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) started slowly as it slid -3.98% to $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.83 and sunk to $1.68 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATIP posted a 52-week range of $1.58-$10.44.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $356.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0254, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4811.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.86, operating margin was -2.82 and Pretax Margin of -135.85.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 2.07, making the entire transaction reach 2,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 10,000 for 3.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,450 in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -123.96 while generating a return on equity of -185.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, ATIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ATI Physical Therapy Inc., ATIP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 1.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.1029.

Raw Stochastic average of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.07% that was lower than 73.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.