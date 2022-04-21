Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) return on Assets touches -21.86: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) started the day on April 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.25% at $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.16 and sunk to $0.1444 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.32.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -33.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2806, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5745.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 55 employees. It has generated 123,345 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -175,248. The stock had 3.23 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -45.30, operating margin was -140.86 and Pretax Margin of -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0248.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.35% that was lower than 199.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.