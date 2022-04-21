Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.93

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) open the trading on April 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.98% to $27.84. During the day, the stock rose to $27.96 and sunk to $27.45 before settling in for the price of $27.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRT posted a 52-week range of $15.62-$27.61.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.02.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 74.50% institutional ownership.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $74.24, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.53.

In the same vein, IRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

[Independence Realty Trust Inc., IRT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.93% that was lower than 26.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.