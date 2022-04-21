No matter how cynical the overall market is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) performance over the last week is recorded -4.62%

As on April 20, 2022, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.76% to $22.32. During the day, the stock rose to $22.715 and sunk to $21.27 before settling in for the price of $21.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $15.68-$28.06.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 94.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 08, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 1,025 shares at the rate of 27.05, making the entire transaction reach 27,726 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,433. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 782 for 23.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,612. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,631 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.74.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.06 million was better the volume of 1.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.56% that was lower than 72.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.