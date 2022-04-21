Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) last month volatility was 3.38%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) open the trading on April 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.12% to $276.90. During the day, the stock rose to $280.95 and sunk to $274.61 before settling in for the price of $273.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $245.09-$373.58.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $297.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $306.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 23663 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.75, operating margin was +26.97 and Pretax Margin of +26.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 25,525 shares at the rate of 351.82, making the entire transaction reach 8,980,208 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 816,939. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 17,000 for 353.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,012,177. This particular insider is now the holder of 842,464 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.37) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +19.68 while generating a return on equity of 29.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.50% and is forecasted to reach 12.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.14, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.18.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.89, a figure that is expected to reach 2.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

[Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.93% While, its Average True Range was 9.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.75% that was higher than 37.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.