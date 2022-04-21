Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) EPS growth this year is -27.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) open the trading on April 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.82% to $4.34. During the day, the stock rose to $4.50 and sunk to $4.23 before settling in for the price of $4.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$19.84.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 48.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $787.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4769 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.65, operating margin was +8.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.63%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.34, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.50.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

[Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.28% that was lower than 95.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.