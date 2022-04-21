TIM S.A. (TIMB) went up 0.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) started the day on April 20, 2022, with a price increase of 0.27% at $14.61. During the day, the stock rose to $14.65 and sunk to $14.51 before settling in for the price of $14.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIMB posted a 52-week range of $9.58-$15.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 2.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $484.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.94.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. TIM S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.00%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

TIM S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.40%.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TIM S.A. (TIMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.22, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.95.

In the same vein, TIMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.30.

Technical Analysis of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of TIM S.A. (TIMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.75% that was lower than 30.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.