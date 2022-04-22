Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) 14-day ATR is 2.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 21, 2022, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.79% to $86.88. During the day, the stock rose to $88.03 and sunk to $85.81 before settling in for the price of $85.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNST posted a 52-week range of $71.78-$99.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 12.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $529.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.69.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Monster Beverage Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 65.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s President of the Americas sold 42,000 shares at the rate of 98.24, making the entire transaction reach 4,126,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,069. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s President of EMEA sold 18,000 for 95.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,713,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,256 in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.78, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.08.

In the same vein, MNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Monster Beverage Corporation, MNST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.35 million was better the volume of 2.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.72% that was lower than 32.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.