NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.35

As on April 22, 2022, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) started slowly as it slid -5.28% to $6.10. During the day, the stock rose to $6.655 and sunk to $6.025 before settling in for the price of $6.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$7.81.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $861.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.47 million was better the volume of 1.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.71% that was higher than 109.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.