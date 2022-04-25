The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) went down -2.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) started the day on April 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $73.32. During the day, the stock rose to $75.00 and sunk to $73.12 before settling in for the price of $75.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TD posted a 52-week range of $62.81-$86.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.82 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.82 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.64.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 89464 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.69 and Pretax Margin of +35.59.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2021, the organization reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +29.70 while generating a return on equity of 14.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.10% and is forecasted to reach 8.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.57, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.02.

In the same vein, TD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.34, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.51% that was lower than 22.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.