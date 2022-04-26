Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -17.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) established initial surge of 1.17% at $61.29, as the Stock market unbolted on April 25, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $61.70 and sunk to $57.965 before settling in for the price of $60.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TREX posted a 52-week range of $60.47-$140.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 20.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2074 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.47, operating margin was +26.81 and Pretax Margin of +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Trex Company Inc. industry. Trex Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 96.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 4,795 shares at the rate of 133.53, making the entire transaction reach 640,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,951. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s President and CEO sold 3,508 for 127.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 448,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,152 in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.58) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.99, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.59.

In the same vein, TREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Trex Company Inc., TREX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.36% While, its Average True Range was 3.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.78% that was lower than 56.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.