America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) latest performance of -0.80% is not what was on cards

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) open the trading on April 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.80% to $20.97. During the day, the stock rose to $21.30 and sunk to $20.92 before settling in for the price of $21.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMX posted a 52-week range of $13.75-$22.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.63 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 182858 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.13, operating margin was +19.99 and Pretax Margin of +12.00.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.35, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.95.

In the same vein, AMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

[America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., AMX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.54% that was lower than 24.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.