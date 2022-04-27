Elon Musk Acquired Twitter (TWTR) For $44 Billion

The Board of Directors of Twitter (TWTR) has approved Elon Musk’s bid to purchase the company for $44 billion. After the purchase is accepted by shareholders and authorities, Twitter will become a private firm, which might result in significant changes.

Twitter’s board of directors agreed on Monday to accept Elon Musk’s offer to purchase the firm for $54.20 per share, despite previously indicating that it would reject the billionaire’s offers.

The $44 billion purchase occurred three weeks after Musk, the world’s richest man, declared on Twitter that he had become a big shareholder, and 11 days after he initially alerted the regulator that he planned to buy the firm outright.

Twitter (TWTR) shares, which had lost 22.5 percent of their value in the previous year at the conclusion of trading on Monday, have risen more than 30 percent since the beginning of April when Musk’s proposed takeover of the firm was announced.

The deal, which has been unanimously authorised by Twitter’s board of directors, is scheduled to conclude in 2022, pending shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, and other customary closing conditions.

Musk has obtained $25.5 billion in loans and is investing $21 billion of his own money. Prior to closing, there are no financing requirements.

The consequences of the purchase and going private for Twitter shareholders and investors are creating concerns about the company’s future as well as the value of its stock.

Before the market opens on April 28, Twitter aims to reveal its first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings. However, because the deal is still being finalised, Twitter will not be hosting the conference.

In the last month, the TWTR stock has gained 28.70 percent, 45.39 percent in the last three months, and -20.01 percent in the last six months. TWTR had a price volatility of 4.64 percent in the last week and 5.93 percent in the previous month.