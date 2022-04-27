The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.00

As on April 26, 2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) started slowly as it slid -2.04% to $69.94. During the day, the stock rose to $71.68 and sunk to $69.92 before settling in for the price of $71.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIG posted a 52-week range of $59.86-$78.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $338.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $329.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 22, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 14,743 shares at the rate of 73.02, making the entire transaction reach 1,076,534 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s SVP and Controller sold 5,000 for 75.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 375,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,121 in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.53, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.83.

In the same vein, HIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., HIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.07 million was lower the volume of 2.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.62% that was lower than 25.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.