Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.76

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) open the trading on April 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.42% to $42.23. During the day, the stock rose to $42.84 and sunk to $40.47 before settling in for the price of $42.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPR posted a 52-week range of $35.22-$53.31.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.83.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.68, operating margin was -11.00 and Pretax Margin of -14.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 38.95, making the entire transaction reach 19,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,625. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 500 for 49.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,125 in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.77) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -13.68 while generating a return on equity of -82.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18.

In the same vein, SPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

[Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.38% that was lower than 51.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.