New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.97

As on April 28, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.26% to $11.25. During the day, the stock rose to $11.30 and sunk to $10.53 before settling in for the price of $10.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $8.40-$164.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.46 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 88126 employees. It has generated 315,224 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,650. The stock had 36.38 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.37, operating margin was +3.49 and Pretax Margin of +7.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 66.50% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.82 while generating a return on equity of 8.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.90%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -51.38.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.92 million was better the volume of 3.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.71% that was lower than 94.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.