Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last week performance was -3.75%

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) established initial surge of 4.19% at $15.41, as the Stock market unbolted on April 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $15.44 and sunk to $13.88 before settling in for the price of $14.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $13.21-$43.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $424.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.93.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the QuantumScape Corporation industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 36.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 5,360 shares at the rate of 18.13, making the entire transaction reach 97,195 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 344,255. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08, Company’s Director sold 156,200 for 18.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,849,135. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,400 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 47.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [QuantumScape Corporation, QS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.63% that was lower than 76.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.