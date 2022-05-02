Baidu Inc. (BIDU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.94

As on April 29, 2022, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.00% to $124.17. During the day, the stock rose to $136.54 and sunk to $123.83 before settling in for the price of $120.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIDU posted a 52-week range of $102.18-$218.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $275.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $152.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45500 employees. It has generated 3,297,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 261,597. The stock had 9.41 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.34, operating margin was +8.45 and Pretax Margin of +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Baidu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.60%, in contrast to 54.40% institutional ownership.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.01) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baidu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 62.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.03, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

In the same vein, BIDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.28, a figure that is expected to reach 5.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 62.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Baidu Inc., BIDU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.77 million was lower the volume of 4.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.62% While, its Average True Range was 7.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.68% that was lower than 82.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.