Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.17M

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) started the day on April 29, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.48% at $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.749 and sunk to $0.7059 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$2.32.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 55.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $229.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8814, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2050.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 67 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -191.04, operating margin was -698.88 and Pretax Margin of -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 24.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Pres. Content Sales & Mkting sold 419,335 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 487,687 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 838,671.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.09.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0496.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.91% that was lower than 71.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.