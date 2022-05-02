Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.05M

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) open the trading on April 29, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.87% to $5.24. During the day, the stock rose to $5.4788 and sunk to $5.20 before settling in for the price of $5.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOBY posted a 52-week range of $3.61-$14.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $568.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.53.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Joby Aviation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.48%, in contrast to 26.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s CEO and Chief Architect bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 6.56, making the entire transaction reach 295,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 74,500 for 6.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,141,668 in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 95.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44.

In the same vein, JOBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

[Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.40% that was lower than 98.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.