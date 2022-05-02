Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) PE Ratio stood at $14.22: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 29, 2022, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) started slowly as it slid 0.00% to $29.80. During the day, the stock rose to $31.63 and sunk to $29.50 before settling in for the price of $29.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFM posted a 52-week range of $21.18-$35.34.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s VP, Controller sold 298 shares at the rate of 31.16, making the entire transaction reach 9,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,902. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Fresh Merchandising Off. sold 652 for 31.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,109 in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.22, and its Beta score is 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.54.

In the same vein, SFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., SFM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.26 million was better the volume of 1.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.47% that was lower than 39.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.