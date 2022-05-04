A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CION Investment Corporation (CION) as it 5-day change was 4.22%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2022, CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) set off with pace as it heaved 2.71% to $11.36. During the day, the stock rose to $11.44 and sunk to $10.9632 before settling in for the price of $11.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CION posted a 52-week range of $10.76-$15.09. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $647.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.03, operating margin was +95.40 and Pretax Margin of +75.29.

CION Investment Corporation (CION) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. CION Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 0.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 12.74, making the entire transaction reach 19,110 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s CFO & Treasurer bought 10,000 for 14.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

CION Investment Corporation (CION) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +75.08 while generating a return on equity of 13.13.

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CION Investment Corporation (CION). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04.

In the same vein, CION’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CION Investment Corporation (CION)

Going through the that latest performance of [CION Investment Corporation, CION]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.19 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of CION Investment Corporation (CION) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.00% that was lower than 33.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.