Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) last month volatility was 2.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) open the trading on May 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.34% to $32.82. During the day, the stock rose to $32.89 and sunk to $31.81 before settling in for the price of $32.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMRC posted a 52-week range of $30.05-$39.65.The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $518.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.08.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 328 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +37.88 and Pretax Margin of +37.88.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Director sold 8,956 shares at the rate of 37.04, making the entire transaction reach 331,737 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,112. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s Director sold 7,113 for 37.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,068 in total.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.04 while generating a return on equity of 8.22.

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.15, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.18.

In the same vein, BMRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

[Bank of Marin Bancorp, BMRC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.21% that was higher than 25.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.