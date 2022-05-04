Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) went up 3.29% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) started the day on May 03, 2022, with a price increase of 3.29% at $1.57. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.45 before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$6.72.It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 38.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2762, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5712.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.90%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.28, making the entire transaction reach 9,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 869,759. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 866,759 in total.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1679.

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.63% that was higher than 86.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.