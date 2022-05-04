Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recent quarterly performance of 7.69% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2022, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) set off with pace as it heaved 1.82% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.06 before settling in for the price of $1.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JUPW posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$4.93. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -97.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0977, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3891.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.08, operating margin was -583.09 and Pretax Margin of -976.97.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s CEO, Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.42, making the entire transaction reach 71,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,772,306. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 05, Company’s CEO, Director bought 1,556 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,023. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,722,306 in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -976.97 while generating a return on equity of -267.67.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -97.10%.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.04.

In the same vein, JUPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51.

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jupiter Wellness Inc., JUPW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.19 million was inferior to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.0801.

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.92% that was lower than 103.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.