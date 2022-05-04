Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) last week performance was 6.75%

As on May 03, 2022, Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.53% to $25.92. During the day, the stock rose to $26.75 and sunk to $25.35 before settling in for the price of $25.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDRE posted a 52-week range of $14.16-$26.90. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $896.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2237 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.77, operating margin was +12.91 and Pretax Margin of +4.49.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Cadre Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.80%, in contrast to 30.40% institutional ownership.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 25.97.

Cadre Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.98.

In the same vein, CDRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cadre Holdings Inc., CDRE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 53440.0 was lower the volume of 58417.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.39% that was lower than 52.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.