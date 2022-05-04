Star Group L.P. (SGU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.57

Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) open the trading on May 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.37% to $10.97. During the day, the stock rose to $11.09 and sunk to $10.88 before settling in for the price of $10.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGU posted a 52-week range of $9.58-$12.03.The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $421.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3121 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.80, operating margin was +6.24 and Pretax Margin of +8.11.

Star Group L.P. (SGU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Star Group L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership.

Star Group L.P. (SGU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 27.40.

Star Group L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.70%.

Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Star Group L.P. (SGU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.01, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, SGU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37.

Technical Analysis of Star Group L.P. (SGU)

[Star Group L.P., SGU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Star Group L.P. (SGU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.95% that was higher than 21.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.