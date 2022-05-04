Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $139.77K

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) started the day on May 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.97% at $15.47. During the day, the stock rose to $16.13 and sunk to $14.94 before settling in for the price of $16.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTYX posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$26.00. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -193.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $707.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.94.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.96%, in contrast to 96.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s Former 10% Owner bought 625,000 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 10,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,410,303. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 312,500 for 16.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,997,269 in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -193.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.61 in the upcoming year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66.

In the same vein, VTYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.71% that was higher than 98.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.