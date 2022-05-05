Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is predicted to post EPS of -1.32 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) started the day on May 04, 2022, with a price increase of 7.89% at $43.19. During the day, the stock rose to $44.36 and sunk to $37.75 before settling in for the price of $40.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $36.31-$138.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.73.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 341 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.29, operating margin was -757.01 and Pretax Margin of -714.91.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s CEO sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 37.98, making the entire transaction reach 759,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s CEO sold 30,000 for 37.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,139,302. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,118,520 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.74) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -714.91 while generating a return on equity of -69.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.70% and is forecasted to reach -4.94 in the upcoming year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 61.68.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.95, a figure that is expected to reach -1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.66% While, its Average True Range was 4.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.92% that was higher than 84.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.