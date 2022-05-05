Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) PE Ratio stood at $27.02: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 04, 2022, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.26% to $12.40. During the day, the stock rose to $12.41 and sunk to $11.715 before settling in for the price of $11.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MWA posted a 52-week range of $11.56-$17.37.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.22.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.27, operating margin was +12.57 and Pretax Margin of +8.54.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 13.04, making the entire transaction reach 65,215 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,776. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s SVP and CHRO sold 1,712 for 13.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,754. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,594 in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.34 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.02, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.19.

In the same vein, MWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mueller Water Products Inc., MWA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.63 million was better the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.51% that was higher than 28.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.